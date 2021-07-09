For a Limited Time, Disneyland Reduces Park Ticket Prices for California Residents

Disneyland will offer discounted tickets to California residents for a limited time following its reopening on June 15 to both in-state and out-of-state customers.

Disneyland announced Tuesday that it will reduce ticket prices for California residents to $83 after raising them in early 2020.

These new cheap pricing, however, come with a catch: in-state residents must purchase a three-day, basic theme park ticket package for $249 to qualify for the discount. With adult and child tickets costing the same, a three-day Park Hopper bundle will cost $304.

Tourists will also be able to take advantage of some discounted prices, but they must be willing to purchase four-day tickets for $85 each. While Disneyland tickets are not necessary for children under the age of three, children between the ages of three and nine pay a $5 discount.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will increase ticket rates in February 2020. While the $104 rate for slow days stayed unchanged, the charge for high days increased.

Adult ticket costs went from $149 to $154 on peak days, such as weekends. Meanwhile, park hopper tickets have increased to far over $200. According to Deadline, a family of four may spend about $1,000 on a one-day excursion if parking and food expenditures are factored in.

California residents have until Sept. 30 to purchase reduced Disneyland tickets and will be required to present a valid photo ID proving residency. With a proper ID, eligible residents will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets per day.