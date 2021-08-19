For 300,000 disabled students, Biden will wipe off $5.8 billion in debt.

The Biden administration stated that 323,000 chronically disabled adults whose salaries are impacted by their disability will have their school loans forgiven.

According to the Education Department, the decision will wipe out $5.8 billion in debt. Biden has also wiped off up to $1.5 billion in student debt for victims of scam universities like ITT Technical Institute. The charge will be applied to borrowers identified through an existing data match with the Social Security Administration, according to the Education Department (SSA).

“Today’s action removes a fundamental roadblock that has stopped far too many disabled borrowers from achieving the total and permanent disability discharges that they are entitled to under the law,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated.

Cardona went on to say that educational opportunities are available to all students, adding, “We’ve heard loud and clear from borrowers with disabilities and activists about the need for this change, and we’re eager to carry it out.”

Debt relief is available from the federal government for students who are “totally and permanently incapacitated” and have a low income. They must, however, show proof of their impairment and submit to a three-year monitoring period to demonstrate that they have modest earnings. Because they failed to produce documentation of their incomes, tens of thousands of people have been dismissed from the program and their loans have been reinstated. The Department will continue to ask borrowers for information about their wages indefinitely, and the three-year monitoring period will be eliminated.

“This is a tremendous moment for hundreds of thousands of borrowers with disabilities who can now move on with their life and won’t be imprisoned in a cycle of debt,” said Aaron Ament, president of the National Student Legal Defense Network, once they have been authorized for relief.

Many Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Calif., are concerned about the nation’s staggering $1.7 trillion in student debt. Brief News from Washington Newsday.