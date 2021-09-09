Football Gambling Will Rise In 2021 As NFL Betting Increases Ad Revenue.

Betting on football is becoming increasingly popular, resulting in a financial windfall for the NFL and its partners. The league has lucrative deals in place with a number of sportsbooks, and the rise in gambling is bringing in money for the networks that show games.

According to Standard Media Index, CBS Sports made $609 million in ad sales during the 2020 NFL regular season. It was a double-digit year-over-year gain in ad income, thanks in large part to gaming companies’ advertising dollars.

Tony Taranto, senior VP sports sales for CBS Sports, told Broadcasting + Cable that the gaming category that was launched this year “really functioned as a stimulus for the marketplace.” “It is, without a doubt, the most important new category in a generation.”

Since 2015, gambling corporations have accounted for the majority of new ad sales in the NFL. In the same year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was opposed to legalized sports gambling due to the “integrity of the game.”

After the Supreme Court opened the door for individual states to allow sports gambling in 2018, the NFL immediately altered its mind.

The NFL signed deals with sportsbooks Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel in April, which are expected to pay the league almost $1 billion over the next five years. The league established partnerships with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET on August 30.

According to AGA data, a record 45.2 million Americans (18%) will bet on the 2021 NFL season.

The amount represents a 36 percent increase over 2020, thanks to the development of the legal market and significant fan enthusiasm for the season.

According to the American Gaming Association, approximately 22 million American adults plan to wager on the NFL casually with friends in 2020, up 31% from 2020.

For the 2021 season, sports betting will be allowed in Washington, D.C., and 23 states. In 2020, eighteen states have authorized sports betting.