Following the fight between Gobert and Turner, there were four ejections and potential suspensions in the Pacers-Jazz game.

Four players were removed from Thursday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Indiana Pacers after an altercation between heavyweights Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner.

Gobert rolled to the basket with 4 minutes left in the game after getting a feed from Jazz point guard Mike Conley. Turner was able to stop Gobert’s shot as he attempted to score, causing Gobert to tumble to the ground and ripping Turner’s shorts in the process. Both players appeared to lose their cool and got into a physical brawl, with teammates from both teams rushing to the scene.

Following a review of the play, the officials awarded technical fouls to Gobert and Turner.

Both players were thrown out of the game.

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles of the Jazz were also ejected and handed technical fouls for their roles in the aftermath of the brawl. Ingles looks to have pushed official Ed Malloy as he rushes into the incident, according to the video. Mitchell went up to the Pacers’ bench and made eye contact with a referee.

Quin Snyder, the Jazz’s head coach, was perplexed as to why Mitchell was removed from the game. “I was trying to figure out what Donovan did to get thrown out], “he stated “I didn’t notice anything other than the fact that he wasn’t able to calm down quickly enough.” Malloy was removed for “acting as an aggressor and escalating the scene,” according to him. The Jazz were defeated by a score of 111-100. It’s unclear whether both centers will be ready for their next game; nonetheless, it’s still possible that one of them will be suspended.