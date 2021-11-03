Following the disappointing Virginia election results, Democrats reinstated paid leave in the budget bill.

Following the disastrous election results in Virginia on Tuesday night, House Democrats are anticipated to reinstate paid family and medical leave in the $1.75 trillion budget measure.

In a letter, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “I have asked the Ways and Means Committee for its proposal for Paid Family and Medical Leave to be included in this morning’s hearing.”

According to two sources, the proposal will provide four weeks of paid family or medical leave. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) objected to the cost of the idea, thus it was removed from the package last week. When Manchin learned that paid leave had been reinstated in the bill, he expressed his displeasure, telling reporters, “They know how I feel about it.” Perhaps the “debacle” in Virginia might have been avoided if Congress had listened to the vast majority of Americans and supported progressive programs like paid family leave and Medicare expansion instead of caving in to wealthy campaign contributors. https://t.co/TgJNXkvuFYB House Democrats have reintroduced paid family and medical leave to their Build Back Better plan.

Democrats in Congress have struck an agreement on a measure that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription pricing directly with manufacturers on select drugs and cap seniors’ out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year. https://t.co/PznZPaIxdp “A program that will finally give workers and their families the peace of mind of knowing that when calamity strikes, they can rely on paid leave to avert catastrophic crisis,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal. Rep. Rosa De Lauro (D-Conn.) also expressed her support for the bill’s amendment to include paid leave, adding, “All workers deserve this.” Paid family and medical leave should be guaranteed, not up to the employer’s discretion.” Democrats are also pushing for reduced prescription medication prices and a $2,000 out-of-pocket Medicare spending cap for seniors, in addition to paid leave.

“Fixing prescription medication pricing has been a top issue for Americans, including the great majority of both Democrats and Republicans, year after year,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- N.Y.)

Despite President Biden winning the state by ten points a year ago, Virginia elected Glenn Youngkin as its first Republican governor since 2009. The lengthy deliberations on Capitol Hill, according to the Associated Press, were a deciding factor in their vote.

