Following Boebert’s ‘Jihad Squad’ comments, the House passes an anti-Islamophobia bill.

Following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s, R-Colo., remarks alleging that Muslim congressman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was a terrorist and a part of the “Jihad Squad,” the House voted 219-212 to battle Islamophobia globally.

The bill proposed by Omar would create a new agency within the State Department, managed by a presidential appointee, to track and report Islamophobia around the world. “No one is free to exercise their faith until everyone is free to practice their religion,” Omar stated on the House floor.

The approval of this bill in the House of Representatives is a watershed moment for Muslims around the world, and it sends a strong message that Islamophobia will not be allowed anywhere.

Rep. Michale McCaul, a Republican from Texas, said he supports the bill "in principle," but that it is "very ambiguous and subjective," and that Islamophobia is not defined in the proposal.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, made further heated remarks against Omar, calling her an anti-Semite and implying she had ties to terrorist organizations.

“Let’s face it: Aside from the attempts to appease an anti-Semitic member of this chamber, all that’s really going on here is House Democrats are diverting attention away from the real issue confronting the House of Representatives, which is that the author of this bill has no business sitting on House committees and has no business in this chamber,” Perry said, adding that American taxpayers “shouldn’t be forced to pay terrorist organizations with which the author of this bill is affiliated.”

Perry’s remarks were later removed from the record, and he was prohibited from speaking on the floor for the remainder of the evening.

When Representative Scott Perry, a Republican, began a personal assault on the bill's co-sponsor, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a House effort to address anti-Muslim bigotry became embroiled in accusations of just that prejudice. After making statements criticizing AIPAC's lobbying dominance on GOP leaders, Omar was accused of anti-Semitism. Along with Rep. Rashida Talib, D-Michigan, Omar has expressed support for B.D.S. (Boycotts, Divestments, and Sanctions).