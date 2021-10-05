Five Key Takeaways from a Facebook Whistleblower’s Testimony

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, spoke before the Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday, detailing how her former employer’s irresponsibility jeopardizes children’s mental health and possibly national security.

Haugen, who revealed herself as the source of the Wall Street Journal’s “The Facebook Files” article series, previewed her testimony on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” Haugen described how Facebook consistently prioritizes profits over public safety in her interview.

Facebook has vehemently refuted Haugen’s assertions, praising their previous efforts to combat disinformation and blaming journalists of selectively reporting on facts that are bad to the company’s image.

Each of these claims was addressed in Haugen’s evidence, which could lead to new approaches to protect social media. Here are five of the most important lessons from today’s hearing.

Haugen claimed that breaking her silence on Facebook may result in her being “destroyed.”

In her opening speech, Haugen explained why she was speaking out against one of the world’s most profitable firms and acknowledged the potential for professional retaliation.

“I believe what I did was moral and important for the greater good,” Haugen added, “but I also know Facebook has endless resources that it might use to destroy me.”

“I know Facebook has a limitless amount of resources at its disposal, which it might use to eliminate me.”

Tomorrow, a Facebook whistleblower will make his opening testimony to Congress. pic.twitter.com/DQgGg6Ea11

Legislators and activists have slammed Facebook for what they consider to be a failing to appropriately combat abuse on the network.

According to the New York Times, Facebook is taking a more active position in defending its reputation and putting distance between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and any crises. It has even gone so far as to utilize its own News Feed to highlight favorable headlines about the corporation in an effort to combat bad stories, according to reports.

Members of Facebook’s communications staff turned to Twitter during Haugen’s hearing to counter issues she made. Haugen confessed herself in the hearing that she had “no direct knowledge” of kid safety or Instagram issues, according to Andy Stone, a Facebook communications employee.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, noticed Stone’s tweets during the session and extended a “request to step forward” to testify under oath about Facebook’s “targeting of children.”

Come forward and testify if you want to talk about Facebook’s targeting of youngsters. https://t.co/qIwrd3I05L

Facebook “knows it’s leading young users” to content that promotes eating disorders, according to Haugen.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.