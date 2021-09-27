Finral, Langris Vs Zenon Zogratis [Spoilers] in ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 308 is postponed.

After Zenon Zogratis establishes a bargain with Beelzebub, the brothers band together to take on the formidable Zenon Zogratis. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the conclusion of this epic conflict, since “Black Clover” Chapter 308 has been postponed and will not be released on October 3.

Finral Roulacase is confident that if he and his brother, Langris Vaude, band together, they would be able to defeat Zenon and save Yami Sukehiro. The delay has been verified by Manga Plus, and the release date for “Black Clover” Chapter 308 has been pushed out to October 10.

Zenon Zogratis requested a devil’s heart in Chapter 307 of “Black Clover.” Beelzebub laughed and inquired as to what he would receive in return. Zenon declared that he was willing to sacrifice his entire body to the devil.

Zenon went on to say that if the Spade Kingdom survived, he would even donate his soul. Beelzebub agreed, and the devil’s heart was given to him.

Zenon’s physique changed as soon as the contract was signed, mending the wound in his chest. Both Langris and Yuno were taken aback by Zenon’s new shape.

Zenon predicted that after obtaining the devil’s heart, his strength would increase even more. Meanwhile, Yuno and Langris pondered if Zenon’s new powers and heart had entirely changed him into a devil.

Zenon was desperate to exercise his abilities, so he immediately encased Yuno in a cube and began pounding him with bones.

Yuno sobbed in agony as Zenon remembered Yuno shooting that arrow at him. Yuno diverted the arrow slightly and missed his heart, according to Zenon, in order to prevent penetrating his buddy.

Zenon claimed Yuno would have won the war if he had sacrificed Langris. Meanwhile, Langris awoke, and Zenon was irritated that he was still alive.

He made the decision to end Langris’ suffering. Finral intervened and saved Langris just as he was about to kill him. Zenon was taken aback when he saw him.

Finral had to intercede, which irritated Langris. Finral, on the other hand, made it apparent that he had come to save Yami from Zenon.

Finral and Langris were able to teleport out of Zenon’s cube before the bones could assault them. Finral informed his brother at the end that they had to fight this threat together.

On Manga Plus and Viz, fans may read “Black Clover” chapters online. The chapters are available in digital format on Sundays and in print format on Mondays.