Finalists for the Heisman Trophy in 2021: The Best Candidates and the Predicted Winner For The College Football Award

Three quarterbacks and one defensive end have been named as Heisman Trophy finalists for 2021. The winner of college football’s top individual honor will be unveiled in New York on Saturday night.

DeVonta Smith of Alabama won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, breaking a four-year sequence of quarterback winners.

In 17 of the last 21 seasons, a quarterback has won the award. Since Charles Woodson, Michigan’s standout cornerback, won the award in 1997, no defensive player has earned it.

Here are the four Heisman Trophy finalists for 2021.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (Projected Winner)

If Young does not win the prize, it will be a shocking upset. With his performance in Alabama’s 41-24 triumph over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the sophomore was a -4000 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook when the finalists were released. Against the nation’s best defense, Young had 421 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Young is the most significant player on the No. 1 squad in the country, with 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson, the only finalist who does not play quarterback, is a long shot to win the Heisman Trophy. Given his importance on a defense that guided Michigan to the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, he could be as talented as any player in college football. Hutchinson is tied for third in the FBS with 14 sacks, 58 total tackles, and three pass breakups. Hutchinson has 11 tackles and four sacks in Michigan’s CFP-clinching victories over Ohio State and Iowa.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

With an 182.2 passing efficiency rating, Stroud is the only freshman contender among all Power Five quarterbacks. Stroud threw for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 70.9 percent of his attempts. Despite the fact that Ohio State lost both games, the 20-year-old passed for 878 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh’s finest record in 30 years and first-ever ACC Championship were led by the fifth-year senior. Pickett set a conference record with 42 touchdowns before the Peach Bowl, and his 4,319 passing yards rank him seventh among all FBS quarterbacks, just behind Young. Pickett has a chance to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft after tossing 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in each of his last two seasons.