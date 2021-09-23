FEC Report Shows Lauren Boebert Violated Campaign Finance Laws, Paid Utilities With Funds.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is under criticism after it was revealed in a new filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that she used campaign funds to pay rent and utilities, which is a violation of federal campaign finance laws.

Boebert’s campaign funds were used four times to pay for her personal costs, according to the report. Boebert made two $2,000 payments and two $1,325 payments.

The payments were changed to show that John Pacheco would receive the same amount. His address was the same as that of Boebert’s Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado.

Boebert’s problem comes when she failed to disclose that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received $478,000 from Terra Energy Productions during her campaign last year.

Boebert’s name became a trending topic on Thursday, with netizens criticizing her for squandering campaign cash.

“During the pandemic, Lauren Boebert voted against anti-eviction laws and prolonging benefits, then used campaign cash to pay rent and utilities. “Only her hypocrisy surpasses her stupidity,” one comment said.

Due to this blunder, another user proposed that Boebert be sentenced to prison.

“BREAKING: Lauren Boebert used campaign funds to pay rent and utilities, which is a violation of federal election law. That will be taken care of as quickly as possible, as she should be receiving free rent and utilities from the Colorado Department of Corrections,” the message stated.

Boebert’s press secretary, Jake Settle, responded to the news by claiming she made a mistake by using the campaign account to pay her personal costs. He claimed, however, that she self-reported the error and repaid the account.

The FEC’s senior campaign finance analyst, Shannon Ringgold, wrote to Boebert’s campaign in August, warning that if “personal use of campaign funds is made, the Commission may consider taking further legal action.”

Ringgold stated, “However, swift effort to recover restitution of the cash in question will be taken into account.”

The monies used were refunded, according to a declaration filed by Boebert’s campaign on Tuesday, and would be reported in October.