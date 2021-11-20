Fears of inflation and growth send Wall Street into a tailspin.

Recently, Wall Street has been trapped between fears of inflation and anxieties of growth. As a result, traders and investors are betting on growth one week and inflation the next, causing the major equities and debt averages to be more volatile on a daily basis.

Several inflation indices provided by government organizations in the last twelve months have stoked inflation fears, confirming that the old nemesis of the American economy has back. This includes a pair of publications from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that were released earlier this month. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI) – a measure of retail inflation — increased by 6.2 percent year over year in October, the largest increase since the early 1990s.

Then there’s the Producer Price Index (PPI), which is a measure of inflation at the wholesale level. In October 2021, it was at 8.6 percent, the same as in September. It’s the highest level since November of last year.

Meanwhile, other corporations, including Federal Express, Tyson Foods, and P&G—to name a few—have reported that inflation is beginning to enter into the pricing equation.

The comeback of the old enemy of the American economy is fueled by both supply and demand reasons. Global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are among the supply problems preventing enterprises from producing and moving commodities quickly enough to meet customer demand. At least, that is the position of the US and European central banks and government leaders, who argue that inflation is only temporary and will pass.

Unprecedented monetary economic stimulus in the form of near-zero short-term interest rates and Quantitative Easing (Q.E. ), the Federal Reserve’s purchase of US Treasury bonds and Mortgage-Backed Securities, are among the demand factors. These initiatives have helped keep small businesses afloat across the economy, improve the balance sheets of American consumers through asset inflation, and keep consumer spending high during the epidemic recession.

Meanwhile, extraordinary fiscal support in the form of generous government subsidies has aided household earnings in staying above the poverty line during the pandemic recession. In one of the Federal Open Market Operations (FOMC) meetings, Fed officials referred to this as a “anomaly.”

The factors of supply and demand are not mutually exclusive. As inflation enters household and corporate decisions in the form of Cost of Living Adjustments, demand-side inflation feeds into supply-side inflation and vice versa (COLA). A COLA clause was included in the John Deere—UAW agreement that was ratified last week. That obviously raises the stakes.