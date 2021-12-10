Fast-growing businesses should be bought rather than sold by Intel.

This week, Intel Corporation surprised its stockholders with a significant announcement. Mobileye, the company’s fastest-growing division, was spun off. That doesn’t seem to make sense for a technological business that is slowing down. As it strives to catch up with fast-growing competitors like AMD and Nvidia, Intel should be buying, not selling, fast-growing firms.

Intel used to be a company that grew in leaps and bounds. That was back in the 1980s and 1990s, when the semiconductor pioneer was in the right business at the right moment, partnering with Intel to create the chips that powered personal computers (Wintel).

The personal computer sector is still doing strong, although it isn’t growing as quickly as it once was. As a result, Intel had to reinvent itself, leveraging its fundamental competencies to expand into burgeoning markets such as cloud computing, 5G networks, artificial intelligence, and intelligent and autonomous edge products. However, it is not moving quickly enough to sustain its previous momentum. In the previous three years, Intel’s sales growth rate has dropped from double digits to single digits, far behind AMD and NVDA’s exponential growth.

In such a climate, one would expect Intel to acquire rather than sell high-growth companies.

That could explain Wall Street’s unpredictable reaction to the Mobileye spinoff’s statement. Intel’s stock rose sharply after the announcement, but the rise waned a few days later, despite the general market rallying well. Wall Street appears to be doubting Intel’s ability to catch up to fast-growing competitor AMD, which has been expanding in the semiconductor industry’s fastest-growing categories.

This isn’t the first time Wall Street has questioned Intel’s judgment. The company’s stock has increased only 2.6 percent in the last year, compared to AMD’s 62 percent gain and the semiconductor industry’s 63 percent growth.

Nonetheless, some analysts believe that Intel’s Mobileye split is beneficial to the company’s stockholders. One of them is Robert R. Johnson, Ph.D., CFA, CAIA, Professor of Finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

"Intel's proposal to spin off Mobileye into a publicly traded firm will almost certainly improve shareholder value," he believes. "These transactions yield significantly favorable anomalous returns for spinoffs, their parents, and spinoff-parent combinations, according to empirical data from academic finance studies. While the parent usually benefits from the spinoff, the entity being spun off gains the most value."