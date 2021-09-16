Fans of Whitney Houston slam the upcoming remake of “The Bodyguard,” citing concerns that it would tarnish the iconic film.

Fans of the late singer Whitney Houston are outraged that her 1992 film “The Bodyguard” would be the latest Hollywood classic to be remade in the 21st century.

The original film starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner and featured multiple hit songs, making it the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time.

Matthew López, a Tony-nominated writer, has been hired to write the remake. For his play “The Inheritance,” López has won numerous honors and has been nominated for a Tony Award.

Houston’s admirers, on the other hand, are dissatisfied with the film’s reinvention and fear that a remake will tarnish the singer’s reputation.

The film became a trending topic on Wednesday, with fans voicing their displeasure that the remake would destroy the classic film.

“What a terrible idea this is. A remake of the classic film “The Bodyguard” is unnecessary. One user remarked, “Hollywood’s refusal to invest in new talent and produce new stories is sheer laziness at this point.”

Another person anticipated that the film will be a box office flop. “You’re overdoing it with these remakes. The Bodyguard is a film that does not require any interaction. I’m sure there are other film ideas out there… “This is begging to fail,” the person wrote.

The film “The Bodyguard,” starring Houston and Costner, grossed more than $400 million worldwide.

The film’s soundtrack was nominated for two Academy Awards and won three Grammys.

Despite the fact that no one has been cast in the starring parts, Channing Tatum and Cardi B, as well as Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, have been mentioned.