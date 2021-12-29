Fans of the game show ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ are outraged that host Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary was not commemorated.

Viewers of “Wheel of Fortune” were furious after the game show failed to celebrate host Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night’s edition.

On Tuesday, Sajak took to Twitter to mark the 40th anniversary of his first appearance on the game show. He reminisced on Dec. 28, 1981, and pop culture at the time in the tweet.

“On this date 40 years ago, when I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford), the top 10 TV shows were ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.'” Ronald Reagan was in his first year as President of the United States. “The number one song is Olivia Newton-‘Physical,'” John’s according to the message.

Maggie Sajak, Sajak’s daughter, also wished him a happy birthday via Twitter. “To this person, a happy 40th Wheel-iversary!” @patsajak hosted his first episode of @WheelofFortune on this day in 1981… “The rest, as they say, is history!” she wrote.

However, Sajak’s anniversary was not mentioned on “Wheel of Fortune” later that evening. Viewers who had grown to admire the host were enraged that he hadn’t been honored for his services to the game show.

Several fans flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the anniversary omission. “Congratulations on your 40th Wheel-aversary!” One user remarked, “And shame on Wheel of Fortune for not dropping balloons, serving cake, and paying tribute!”

Another person said that Sajak’s anniversary was not commemorated because the shows are pre-recorded.

“There are others who believe they omitted Pat’s 40th anniversary from the show… Those episodes are pre-recorded, and they film six episodes in a single day. Pat only tapes four days a month for the full season. The individual wrote, “It’s not current events #wheeloffortune.”

During his stint as host of “Wheel of Fortune,” Sajak has been nominated for several Daytime Emmy Awards and has won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmys in 2011.