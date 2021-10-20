Facebook is planning a rebranding with a new name.

Next week, Facebook will change its name to reflect its role as a parent corporation with a variety of online services. Previously limited to the social media platform Facebook, the firm has expanded in recent years to encompass Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, among others.

The new name is intended to represent this new reality, and it will be disclosed soon, most likely at the company’s Connect conference on Oct. 28, according to “someone with firsthand knowledge of the situation.” Only a few people in Facebook’s upper echelons know what the name will be.

According to Engadget, Facebook is not only online; it also designs consumer hardware items such as AR glasses and Ray-Ban tales, which were released on September 9. Zuckerberg expects that these glasses will one day be as ubiquitous as smartphones.

Google did the same thing in 2015, renaming itself Alphabet, a holding corporation, in part to emphasize that it was no longer just a search engine. Before releasing a range of spectacles that could capture 10-second video snippets with a single tap of the finger, Snapchat followed suit, changing its corporate holding name to Snap Inc.

“We will effectively move from people seeing us as primarily being a social network company to being a metaverse company,” Mark Zuckerberg told Verge in July.

On Monday, Facebook revealed ambitions to hire 10,000 EU nationals to help construct the metaverse, a virtual reality platform conceived by science fiction novelist Neal Stephenson.

The rebranding comes after a former employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, disclosed devastating internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, revealing Facebook’s role in online hate. She also testified before Congress on the subject.

As a result, on Oct. 13, Facebook announced new policies to protect journalists, activists, and celebrities on its platforms in order to combat the online hate issue. The name change could be motivated by a desire to disassociate the company from Facebook’s social networking platform, which has been plagued by scandals over data sharing, security, and online abuse.

“We don’t comment on rumor or speculation,” said business spokesperson Joe Osborne, when asked why Yahoo! Finance reached out to Facebook for a statement on the name change.