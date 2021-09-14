Facebook is aware of Instagram’s negative effects on teenagers and is working on a kid-friendly version.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, internal Facebook studies undertaken over the previous three years suggest that the firm is aware that Instagram can have a negative impact on youngsters’ mental health. This comes after the social media giant created a separate Instagram for children under the age of 13 a few months ago.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has previously downplayed the negative consequences of the company’s services, particularly Instagram. When questioned if social media use could harm children’s mental health during testimony before Congress in March, Zuckerberg emphasized the positive mental health benefits of the platform.

The results of the internal study have not been made public, but the Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram can exacerbate depression among teenagers, with girls being particularly affected.

According to the survey, “32% of teen females claimed that when they felt horrible about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” according to Facebook researchers. Teen boys had the same negative feelings as their female counterparts, although only 14% of them reported them in the survey.

Another troubling conclusion was the impact of Instagram on young individuals who were contemplating suicide. According to one Facebook presentation from the survey, 13 percent of British users and 6% of Americans blamed the problem on Instagram.

The research show how the fundamental issues Facebook faces in mitigating these negative consequences go right to the heart of their economic model. The features of Instagram that have the greatest impact on young people’s mental health, such as the Explore feature, which curates content from accounts based on previous interactions with the platform, are designed to encourage increased use. Some teenagers told the Wall Street Journal that they were “addicted” to Instagram and couldn’t stop using it.

While the majority of Instagram users do not report negative mental health issues, Facebook researchers discovered that the app’s essential features inadvertently exacerbated these issues, creating a “perfect storm” of issues.

During a presentation last year, these findings were shared with Facebook executives, including Zuckerberg.

It showed that, although publicly downplaying the hazards, Facebook managers are at least aware of the drawbacks of their services.

Facebook revealed in March that it was working on a version of Instagram for children aged 13 and under. The debut date has yet to be determined.