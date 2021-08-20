Everything We Know About Elon Musk’s Humanoid So Far.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car firm, has stated that it is developing a humanoid robot called “Tesla Bot.”

The robot, which was unveiled at Tesla’s AI Day, will use the same artificial intelligence as Tesla’s self-driving cars and will be used to perform mundane, tedious, or even dangerous duties. Musk claims that the robot will revolutionize the global economy by lowering labor costs, while he admits that it “probably won’t work at first.”

According to CNBC, he stated, “Of course, it’s intended to be pleasant.”

“One of the things I believe is extremely difficult about having an usable humanoid robot is that it can’t move through the world without being carefully trained, without explicit line-by-line instructions,” Musk told The Hill.

“If you speak to it and tell it to pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench, it should be able to do so. It should be able to say things like, “Please go to the store and bring me the following groceries,” and other such requests. So, yeah, I think we’ll be able to achieve it,” he continued.

“Physical labor will essentially be a choice in the future. You can do it if you want to, but you don’t have to,” Musk remarked.

The robot will stand 5-foot-8 inches tall, weigh 125 pounds, and be made of “lightweight materials.” The humanoid will have a screen in place of its head for useful information, as well as autonomous cameras. The robot is built in such a way that people will be able to flee or defeat it.

Musk said, “Hopefully it won’t happen, but you never know.”

The prototype, according to Musk, will be unveiled later next year.