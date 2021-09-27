EU Drivers Are Not Interested In Short-Term UK Visa Offers, According To Dutch Union Boss.

No thanks, said the head of a Dutch truckers union, to the United Kingdom, which is looking for international truckers to help with its driver problem.

“The EU workers we speak to will not go to the United Kingdom for a short-term visa to get the United Kingdom out of the [crap]they created,” said Edwin Atema, the head of research and enforcement at the FNV union in the Netherlands, which represents European Union drivers.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Atema called the UK scheme a “dead end” and said that much more would be required to save the country’s trucking industry. When asked if the high compensation that London is willing to provide international drivers is enough of an incentive, Atema said no.

“Drivers require far more than a visa and a payslip,” he stated, claiming that under the visa arrangement, international drivers will be subjected to bad working conditions in the United Kingdom.

Up to 5,000 foreign drivers would be given short-term visas that would allow them to stay until Christmas Eve under Whitehall’s planned immigration strategy. Drivers would be obliged to find their own lodging on days off, according to Atema, who also chastised UK authorities for failing to implement their own labor laws that protect workers.

In the United Kingdom, there is concern that a continuing scarcity of truck drivers may result in food and other products shortages ahead of the winter season. This deficit is exacerbated by an energy shortage, which is exacerbated by panic buying by fearful consumers. Several energy companies have already gone out of business as a result of the situation, and London is considering issuing state-backed loans to salvage the industry.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has broached the notion of enlisting British military personnel to alleviate the truck driver shortfall. There has been no final decision on whether or not to call in the military, but cabinet ministers have not ruled it out.