Erika Jayne’s lawyer chastises the investigator for discussing a $25 million lawsuit settlement in public.

In the midst of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy battle, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne may be one step closer to settling her $25 million lawsuit.

Ronald Richards, the court-appointed trustee probing Jayne, told Us Weekly on Sunday that he was “actively discussing” with her lawyers about settling the complaint.

Richards stated on Friday that he was in the midst of settling the lawsuit after giving Jayne a week to return the money willingly, but he never got a payment.

“I’m not allowed to discuss the deal, but we’re working with her attorney to conclude the issue. “This is the $25 million that [Girardi’s] law company spent on Erika’s behalf over a 12-year period to cover her expenses,” he explained.

Richards’ comments to the press, on the other hand, did not sit well with Jayne’s legal team, who chastised the trustee for making their discussions public.

Jayne’s lawyer, Evan C. Borges, said in a statement that settlement conversations are meant to be kept private between counsel.

“It appears that Mr. Richards, my opposing attorney, has been discussing publicly what he refers to as settlement conversations. The truth is that Mr. Richards has contacted me and informed me that he and the trustee are interested in reaching an agreement. I’ve been listening and will continue to do so. That is all there is to it.”

Despite the fact that Borges claimed he had spoken with Richards, he insisted Jayne was not liable for the $25 million meant for the families of plane tragedy victims.

“I can’t stress enough that Erika is not liable for any of the accusations against her based on the evidence and the law,” he said.

“All of Erika’s assertions are attempts to hold her responsible for the behavior of others, notably Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi.”

Borges went on to accuse Richards of “publicly promoting himself” by speaking publicly about their private chats.

“It’s also another example of Richards making a perplexing comment on a subject that lawyers aren’t permitted to discuss publicly, which serves no one and appears to be aimed to promote himself,” he added.

Jayne was named in Girardi’s lawsuit because she was accused of knowing that her husband had misappropriated funds over the last 12 years to sustain their lavish lifestyle.