Erik Prince: Who Is He? A $6,500 flight out of Afghanistan was slammed by a contractor.

Erik Prince, a defense contractor, has been under fire when reports surfaced that he is offering people $6,500 flights out of Afghanistan on a chartered plane.

Prince, the son of industrialist Edgar Prince and brother of former US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, created the private military enterprise Blackwater USA. However, he is currently the CEO of Frontier Services Group, a private equity firm.

A United Nations assessment released in February accused Prince of breaking the organization’s Libyan arms embargo by delivering weapons to a militia commander who was attempting to overthrow the UN-backed government.

His name became a trending topic on Twitter for his current venture, despite the fact that his business dealings have earned him an estimated $2 billion net worth.

Prince received backlash on Wednesday after charging those trying to flee Kabul a high amount for a trip to safety. He has also offered to assist those who are stranded in their homes and require transportation to the airport, but they would have to pay a fee.

Regardless, the $6,500 flight sparked outrage on Twitter, with many criticizing Prince for not providing free flights to those in need.

“There should be a particular place in hell for anyone who choose to make money off Afghan evacuees – Erik Prince sees a catastrophe for his fellow Americans and allies, and the billionaire takes advantage of it by charging $6,500 per person for a plane ticket out. “PATHETIC,” commented one user.

Another person recommended Prince suffer repercussions for taking advantage of Afghans fleeing the country.

“War profiteers should be charged against Erik Prince and everyone else who charges exorbitant fees to help people leave. In practically every country, including the United States, raising rates and doing things like this is illegal. He should be imprisoned for this, he’s a monster,” the person wrote.

As the deadline for US soldiers to depart Afghanistan approaches on August 31, House lawmakers have encouraged President Biden’s aides to persuade him to extend the deadline so that more people can be saved.

Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, stated, “A key theme, a major statement, a major point that we all sought to make: pushing them to do more to plead with the administration to extend the deadline.”

The White House, however, expects to stick to the original timetable, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke to The Washington Post on Tuesday.