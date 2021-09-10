Episodes 66, 67 of ‘Digimon Adventure’ Synopsis: Series Finale Release Date Announced [Spoilers].

The latest “Digimon Adventure” spoilers have arrived, hinting at what will happen in the series conclusion.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has translated and provided descriptions of the series’ final two episodes.

According to the spoilers, the most formidable enemy, Negamon, will change into Cthulhumon. Before Taichi and the other Chosen Children, this wicked Digimon will come.

While hopping between the Real World and the Digital World, Cthulhumon has the capacity to eat up space. To defeat Cthulhumon, the eight Ultimates will band together.

Episode 66 of “Digimon Adventure” has a title and a summary.

The Last Miracle, The Final Power is the title of Episode 66, which will be released on September 19th.

“Negamon, Taichi’s most heinous foe, transforms into Cthulhumon in front of his comrades. Cthulhumon absorbs areas one by one while freely hopping between the Digital and Real Worlds, transforming them into ‘Nothingness.’ The eight Ultimates, including War Greymon, challenge Cthulhumon to a battle in order to prevent the worlds from being erased,” according to the Episode 66 synopsis.

Cthulhumon’s strength, on the other hand, is overwhelming. By one by one… They are blown away towards uncharted territory. Despite being exhausted, Taichi and Yamato continue their battle against Cthulhumon, who is invincible to all of their attacks,” the synopsis continued.

The last episode will include the appearance of Omegamon, who will battle Abaddomon, a horrific creature.

Episode 67 of “Digimon Adventure” has a title and a summary.

On September 26, the anime series’ episode 67 will be released. The title of the final episode of “Digimon Adventure” has yet to be revealed.

“At long last, Omegamon comes. The monster Abaddomon devours both the Digital and Real Worlds, transforming everything into nothingness, while the humanoid Abaddomon Core lurks at its heart. Only the children of the world believe Omegamon can win among those who have been driven to despair. The Chosen Children’s wishes, as well as their Partner Digimon’s, bring about another miracle for Omegamon, allowing it to overcome the evil entity,” stated the final summary.

Crunchyroll has episodes of “Digimon Adventure” available for viewing in the United States.