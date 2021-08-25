Episode 9 Synopsis, Spoilers, and Release Date for ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ are now available.

In Episode 9 of “The Honor at Magic High School,” Eimi and Shiori prepare for their Ice Pillars Break duel. “Because You Were By My Side” is the title of the new episode.

The summary for Episode 9 has been revealed on the official website, hinting at the forthcoming fights in the Nine Schools Competition.

The match between Eimi and Shiori begins in Episode 9 of “The Honor at Magic High School.” Eimi aspires to get the best rank possible by defeating Shiori’s icicles with the same strategies she employed in the qualifying round.

Shiori is particularly careful and will take countermeasures to Eimi’s actions. Shiori will also progressively corner Eimi in the new episode.

Honoka, on the other hand, is in the finals and will utilize her light magic to dispel the opponent’s old-school magic traps.

Airi excelled during the second day of the Rookie Events in the previous episode. She dominated the Cloudball battle with her lightning-fast mobility spells.

After defeating her opponent in the Ice Pillars Break match, Shiori was able to reclaim her place in the tournament.

“On day two of the Rookie Events, Airi shows up to her nickname Éclair (lightning) by dominating the Cloudball competition with lightning-fast movement spells. Shiori is back in full form in Ice Pillars Break, crushing her opponent. Miyuki makes her debut in the Ice Pillars Break event, as Third High progressively closes the win gap with First High. Her mind-boggling magical abilities astound the audience and rival schools. Even Eimi is overwhelmed by Miyuki’s abilities, but she must prepare for her second Ice Pillars Break fight against Shiori.” Funimation’s official synopsis for Episode 8 can be found here.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara

Episode 9 of “The Honor at Magic High School” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are available for viewing on Funimation’s website.