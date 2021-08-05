Episode 6 of ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’: Live Stream Information [Spoilers]

In Episode 6 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Souma is getting ready to meet a member of Georg Carmime’s army.

Souma and the Three Ducal Ministers are said to be arguing about something in the official synopsis for Episode 6.

In another part of the castle, three young officers from Georg Carmime’s army are attempting to break in. Meanwhile, in the city, Souma meets Halbert, a member of Georg’s army.

Poncho mastered the technique of preparing a meal using gelin in Episode 5 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom.” He was ecstatic to show Souma and the others his food.

Because Liscia and Aisha had never seen a gelin carcass, they were doubtful. Poncho stated that he trained with a small tribe and learned the knack of hitting the gelin hard enough that its nucleus dies and only the outside membrane remains.

Poncho and Juno later demonstrated their culinary abilities by creating udon noodles. Meanwhile, once Marx resigned, Hakuya was named Prime Minister.

Souma and the others went to check on the castle in the meantime.

“Juna and Poncho bring their cooking show to a close with a rendition of udon noodles. As Hakuya steps in to fill the hole left by Marx’s resignation, he insists that Souma take a break. According to Funimation, “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 5 summary reads, “Souma, Liscia, and Aisha take an incognito tour of the castle town.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Funimation Saturday, fans may watch Episode 6 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.