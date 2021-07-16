Episode 57-60 of ‘Digimon Adventure’ has been released with summaries, titles, and release dates.

As they continue their trip in the Digital World, Taichi and his pals will confront new problems. The most recent spoilers for the next episodes of “Digimon Adventure” are now available online.

The upcoming episodes appear to be action-packed, with Taichi and Agumon confronting Algomon Perfect and Koshiro facing Nanomon.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has posted the translated summaries of “Digimon Adventure” Episodes 57-60, as well as the names and publication dates.

Episode 57 of “Digimon Adventure” has a title and a summary.

The title of Episode 57 is “Contact from Destruction,” and it will show on July 18.

“Taichi and Agumon disappear into an enigmatic temple. Countless Algomon Baby II are waiting for them, who will encircle them both and mature into adults. One of them advances to Perfect status and challenges Taichi and Agumon to a life-threatening experiment and proof. Taichi is kidnapped by the Adults, and Agumon is stuck in an unfamiliar space. What is Algomon Perfect looking for, and what are its genuine colors?” Take a look at the synopsis.

Episode 58 of “Digimon Adventure” has a title and a summary.

“Hikari, New Life” is the title of the episode, which will air on July 25.

“Hikari, Tailmon, Takeru, and Patamon pay a visit to the place where Petaldramon had previously transformed into a forest. Hikari’s final destination appears to be here. She and the others rejoin with the Muchomon in the forest, which has turned into a breeding ground for Digitama, the Digimon’s eggs,” according to the summary.

“The Muchomon say they defend them because Soulmon comes along every now and then and prevents some of the Digitama from being nourished. Taichi and Agumon join them there, but they are immediately attacked by Skull Baluchimon, who has learned of the Holy Digimon’s arrival and despises the word “living/life.” Taichi and the others flee into the forest with Digitama about to hatch, while Hikari and Holy Angemon fight Skull Baluchimon to preserve the surviving Digitama, but…,” the synopsis added.

Episode 59 of “Digimon Adventure” has a title and a summary.

The title of Episode 59 is “Lightning, Herakle Kabuterimon,” and it will be released on August 1.

"Koshiro and Tentomon return to the huge canyon, which features a sequence of rocks, guided by the Crest of Knowledge. Nanomon, a knowledge-obsessed Digimon, is waiting for them there. Nanomon challenges Koshiro to a game of puzzle-solving to see who is the genuine master of knowledge. Koshiro teams up with Taichi to attempt Nanomon's dungeon in order to save Whamon, who has become a monster.