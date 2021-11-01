Episode 56 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’

Due to the Black Core, the Field of Death is obliterated. Vearn Palace’s real form will be revealed in Episode 56 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” “The Inherited Heart” is the title of the new episode. Popp and his comrades are on the hunt for Dai in the official promo video for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 56. They do, however, discover the horrifying aftermath of Hadlar and Baran’s combat.

Dark King Vearn is planning his next ruthless attack against Dai and his companions.

Dai was put to sleep in Episode 55 of the anime “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” while Baran battled Hadlar in his Dragonoid form.

Hadlar was warned by Baran that the Dragonoid would not stop fighting until the adversary had been defeated. He went on to say that it was a Dragon Knight’s ultimate battle form.

Hadlar was attempting to win the fight with all his might, but Baran was easily able to counter his assaults. Baran announced that Hadlar will be unable to utilize the Extreme Spells or his sword for some time after breaking his arm.

Hadlar said that his opponent was just too powerful for him. He was taken aback by the fact that his Dragonoid-made physique could not withstand Baran’s attacks.

“Baran transforms into the Dragonoid for the final battle with Hadlar after putting Dai to sleep. Hadlar concentrates all of his strength on defeating Baran. Meanwhile, Dark King Vearn watches their conflict from his throne with a calm stare,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 55.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 56 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. On Hulu and Crunchyroll, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.