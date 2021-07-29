Episode 5 of ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In Episode 5 of “The Honor at Magic High School,” the National Magic University Affiliated First High School will be attacked as the school controversy continues. “I Won’t Let Anyone Interfere” is the title of the new episode.

The narrative and spoiler stills for Episode 5 of “The Honor at Magic High School” have been released on the official website. Blanche, an international anti-magic organization, sends its combat forces into the school.

The soldiers, who are armed with automatic guns, are attempting to murder as many people as possible. Honoka and Shizuku are pursued by Blanche’s warriors, but they fight back using magic.

Meanwhile, Miyuki and Tatsuya join forces with Erica to fully destroy Blanche’s onslaught. Later, the combatants are targeted by a frightening magic spell.

Tatsuya assumed his assailant was from Blanche in the previous episode of “The Honor at Magic High School.” Miyuki, on the other hand, was enraged by Blanche’s attempt to create a schism between Course one and Course two pupils.

“After studying Mibu’s and the Kendo Club’s behavior, Tatsuya comes to the conclusion that the person who attacked him must be a member of Blanche, an international anti-magic political group. According to Funimation, Miyuki is enraged by Blanche’s attempt to exacerbate the schism between Course 1 and 2 pupils.

“In the meantime, Honoka and the Girls’ Detective Club identify the assailant as Kinoe Tsukasa, the Kendo Club’s captain. They start chasing him down, but they’re soon encircled by a mystery bike gang. They try to respond with magic, but are caught off guard when the attackers utilize Cast Jamming to invalidate their spells,” concluded the narrative.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

On Funimation, fans can watch “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 5 online. On Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.