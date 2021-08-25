Episode 46 of ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 46, Popp begins his lethal training by learning a difficult spell. “The Extreme Annihilation Spell, Medroa,” is the title of the new episode.

The battle against Dark King Vearn has been decided. The Disciples of Avan begin their individual training in the teaser trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 46.

Popp will meet with his mentor Matoriv, according to the spoilers, because he needs the abilities to face the Hadlar Royal Guards, who are resistant to magic.

Popp begins his study of the ultimate spell, which even his tutor is afraid to employ.

Popp, Chiu, and Crocodine began looking for Dai in the previous episode. Meanwhile, Zaboera ordered his followers to track down and assassinate Dai, who had been injured in the struggle against Hadlar.

Zaboera hoped to gain Dark King Vearn’s favor by capturing Dai before his allies could.

Crocodine and Popp were planning how they would track down Dai. When Dai collided with an iceberg, he became engulfed in it, according to Crocodine. Chiu discovered and tamed a man of war. Dai’s headband was discovered in the waves by the man of war.

Popp, Chiu, and Crocodine were all ecstatic when they discovered the first clue. They had a feeling they’d locate Dai. Zaboera and his followers, on the other hand, attacked them.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn

Episode 46 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will show on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.