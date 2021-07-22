Episode 4 of ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Honoka, Shizuku, and Eimi of the Girls’ Detective Club track down the assailant of Tatsuya. The attacker’s identify is likewise known to the latter. “Friends” is the title of the following episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 4 of “The Honor at Magic High School” have been revealed on the official website. According to the summary, an anti-magic political group known as Blanche may be behind the recent incidents at the academy, including the attack on Tatsuya.

Honoka, Shizuku, and Eimi suspect Tatsuya was ambushed by Kinoe Tsukasa from Class 3-F. They begin following Tsukasa, but are ambushed by a mystery motorcycle gang. The three detectives utilize magic to defeat the enemy, but their power is invalidated by something.

Several groups approached Shizuku and Honoka during the club recruiting campaign at First High School in Episode 3 of “The Honor at Magic High School.” They were helpless until Eimi emerged and saved them. The three girls came up with the idea of starting their own detective group, which they named the Girls’ Detective Club.

“Eimi, motivated by her curiosity in the incident and Tatsuya, decides to find out who the attacker is. Honoka and Shizuku are drawn into Eimi’s inquiry, and the three girls form the Girls’ Detective Club,” stated the synopsis.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara

This Saturday, fans may watch Episode 4 of “The Honor at Magic High School” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.