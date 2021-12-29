Episode 38 of ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ Will Not Air This Week; New Release Date [Spoilers]

Moroha’s parents are locked inside the Black Pearl, and she is hesitant to open it and meet them. Kirinmaru snatches the pearl from her before she can do anything with it. Moroha is set to fight for the pearl in Episode 38 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” “Kirinmaru of the Dawn” is the title of the new episode. The anime is still on a one-week hiatus, so there will be no new episodes this week. Episode 38 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” is currently set to air on January 8, 2022.

Kirinmaru tells Moroha to go after Akuru, steal her pinwheel, and return it to him in the official promo video for Episode 38. He threatens her, telling her that if she doesn’t obey his orders, she will have to say farewell to her parents on board the Black Pearl.

The Black Pearl is linked to the resting place of the Dog-Demon of the West. His half-demon son and the priestess who destroyed the Shikon Jewel, on the other hand, are now trapped inside the pearl.

Kirinmaru has asked Moroha to bring Akuru to him. The pinwheel looks to be the Windmill of Time, capable of transporting someone to a world beyond space and time. As the Degenerate Age begins, Sesshomaru and Kirinmaru advance toward each other in the trailer.

“Rage and loneliness have overtaken Towa. Setsuna tries to stop her from killing Zero because the curse on their mother can only be lifted if Zero accepts her mistakes. According to Crunchyroll, Sesshomaru offers Moroha the Black Pearl in Episode 37’s official summary.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui

On Saturday, fans can watch Episode 38 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” online. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.