Episode 3 of the ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ is now available to watch online [spoilers].

Inside the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, is commanding a group of Demon Slayers — Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. Tanjiro and his companions are successfully placed into three residences where Uzui’s wives work, dressed as females.

Uzui rearmed himself in the final minutes of the previous episode and was sighted on the district’s rooftops.

Because he knew the demon they’d be fighting was an Upper Rank, he was searching the surroundings for any unusual activity.

“Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” Episode 3 will pick up where Episode 2 leaves off. Inosuke is in the house’s hallway when he overhears his coworkers discussing Makio, one of Uzui’s wives.

The housekeepers are concerned that Makio has not left her room in days and wonder if she is ill.

Inosuke later passes by a room where a woman is tied and tortured. The demon inquires about the letters the woman is composing and to whom they are written.

The demon addresses her by her given name, Makio. Inosuke is expected to warn Uzui and the others about the imprisoned woman at his house in Episode 3 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.”

“When Tanjiro and his companions arrive in the Entertainment District, they penetrate each House where Uzui’s wives, Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru, work. Inosuke learns that Makio has been keeping herself away from everyone in her room while working as apprentices and seeking for their whereabouts,” according to the official summary of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.” “3rd episode

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

The third episode of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will show on Sunday. Fans in the United States can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be streamed in Japanese with subtitles in English.