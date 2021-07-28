Episode 3 of ‘Battle Game In 5 Seconds’: How To Watch Online [Spoilers]

In “Battle Game in 5 Seconds” Episode 3, the second program is about to begin. A five-on-five event will be part of the new program. “Cat Breathing” is the title of the next episode.

The official preview trailer for Episode 3 of “Battle Game in 5 Seconds” shows Akira’s team in action as the five-on-five tournament gets underway. Can the players work together and share their skills during the battle?

Surprisingly, Akira and Yuuri are paired with their opponents from the one-on-one fight.

Akira’s triumph launched the second episode of the anime series. He did say, though, that he needed to put a lot of his abilities to the test in future conflicts.

Mion was pleased with Akira’s performance, which demonstrated his abilities. Akira employs illusion to force his opponent to imagine any skill he desires, and once the opponent has done so, Akira is able to activate the ability.

Yuuri Amagake, the second member of the ability focus group, prepared for her first battle later.

Yuuri was up against an elderly guy named Kazuto Kiryu, who had the capacity to smell the other person’s condition. Yuuri was disgusted, but intended to defeat him as soon as possible.

Kiryu was dissatisfied and irritated as she grabbed Yuuri. Yuuri activated her abilities and launched a full-fledged attack on Kiryu.

Yuuri Amagake, a high school student who prefers actions to words, is another member of the ability focus group. Kazuto Kiryu, a perverted old guy, is her opponent in the first program. Can Yuuri overcome his lecherous demeanor and put her talent to good use?” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 2 can be found here.

Mayumi Shintani plays Mion, Ayumu Murase plays Akira Shiroyanagi, Akari Kit plays Yan, Aimi plays Yuuri Amagake, Miyuri Shimabukuro plays Ringo Tatara, and Yuuichi Nakamura plays Shin Kumagiri in the anime “Battle Game in 5 Seconds.”

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Episode 3 of “Battle Game in 5 Seconds.” On Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.