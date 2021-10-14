Episode 27 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Yashahime: Princess Half Demon’

In “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” Episode 27, Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha continue their voyage and prepare for the next adventure while hunting for Bokusen-Oh. “The Silver-Scale Curse” is the title of the new episode. Setsuna’s naginata reacts to something in the official promo clip for Episode 27. Moroha, Setsuna, and Towa are still on the lookout for Bokusen-Oh.

The trailer also teases a flashback from 14 years ago, when Towa and Setsuna’s mother, Rin, was killed. Rin is currently ensconced within the Sacred Tree of Ages and is dozing off.

The anime’s official Twitter account published spoiler stills from Episode 27 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.”

In the last episode, Riku met with Mimisenri, who questioned him about allegations that he was betraying Kirinmaru.

Mimisenri warned him that he would not be able to avoid the powerful Kirinmaru. Riku told him that he had no plans to flee. Mimisenri admonished him to stay away from Sesshomaru’s daughters.

Meanwhile, Towa was on the lookout for Setsuna, who was out seeking for a Kyuyokon root with Moroha in order to construct a formidable weapon capable of defeating Kirinmaru.

Setsuna pledged to create Towa’s ultimate weapon. Moroha met Jyubei, the Corpse Dealer, and asked him if he knew anything about Bokusen-Oh.

Towa was also looking into a situation when ladies were ordered to cover their hair when near the water. Watatsumi no Tamahi, a demon dubbed Sea Snake Woman, was once a demon spirit.

This monster guarded the seas and rescued many people who had been thrown into it. She did, however, start attacking ladies one day. It was thought that the demon despised ladies with long and attractive hair.

After that, Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha banded together to unravel the mystery.

Azusa Tadokoro portrays Moroha, Sara Matsumoto portrays Towa, Mikako Komatsu portrays Setsuna, Ai Fairouz portrays Takechiyo, Kappei Yamaguchi portrays Inuyasha, Ken Narita portrays Sesshomaru, Mamiko Noto portrays Rin, Ryohei Kimura portrays Kohaku, Takehiro Urao portrays Hisui, Hitomi Ued

Episode 27 of “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” will premiere on Saturday. The second act of the anime series is available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.