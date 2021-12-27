Episode 231 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 231, Team 15 is given a new job of apprehending thieves. “The Rusty Sword” is the title of the new episode. Episode 231’s official promo trailer is now available. A gang of criminals surrounds an unarmed person in the trailer. The crime will be investigated by Team 15, which includes Suzumeno Namida, Izuno Wasabi, and Kurogane Tsubaki.

Sword marks were left at the scene, according to the witness’ report. Meanwhile, Tsubaki is a swordsman, and the squad can utilize her knowledge to figure out who the attackers are.

After Cho-Cho was injured in the previous episode, Kawaki resolved to help Mozuku and faced a fearsome foe.

He, too, was injured at the end of the battle. Kawaki and Naruto later met, and the former requested that the Seventh Hokage give him another chance.

However, Naruto informed him that he had passed the test and would be working as a genin.

“In an attack by an unknown ninja, Cho-Cho is hurt, and the item that Mozuku was holding is stolen. Captain Shikadai recognizes that this isn’t just any guard mission; it’s one that puts them in danger of being hunted down by other ninja. He makes the decision to return home right away. But, because Kawaki cares about Mozuku, who was entrusted with the item that could save his people, he disregards Shikadai’s orders and joins Mozuku in pursuing the ninja. Kawaki is alone in the face of a formidable foe who employs a peculiar jutsu. Will he be able to safeguard Mozuku and return him to the Land of Calm Seas in one piece?” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 230 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 231 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on January 9, 2022. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.