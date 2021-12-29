Episode 231 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ will not air this week; a new release date has been set, as well as spoilers.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 231, Team 15’s Kurogane Tsubaki, Izuno Wasabi, and Suzumeno Namida are enlisted for a new assignment. The village is concerned about a recent robbery incidence involving a traveling trader.

In Episode 231, members of Team 15 set out to investigate the occurrence. Fans will have to wait a bit longer, as Episode 231 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will not air on Sunday.

The episode is set to premiere on January 9th. The episode’s synopsis has been provided on the official website.

Tsubaki discovers that the evidence points to a samurai from her Iron Country town. She also notices that the marks left behind at the crime scene appear to be familiar.

Tsubaki looks to be acquainted with the assailant in the latest heist.

Kawaki, after failing the task, requested Naruto for another chance to prove that he can be a genin in Episode 230 of the anime.

“In an attack by an unknown ninja, Cho-Cho is hurt, and the item that Mozuku was holding is stolen. Captain Shikadai recognizes that this isn’t just any guard mission; it’s one that puts them in danger of being hunted down by other ninja. He makes the decision to return home right away. But, because Kawaki cares about Mozuku, who was entrusted with the item that could save his people, he disregards Shikadai’s orders and joins Mozuku in pursuing the ninja. Kawaki is alone in the face of a formidable foe who employs a peculiar jutsu. Will he be able to safeguard Mozuku and return him to the Land of Calm Seas in one piece?” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 230 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sundays, episodes of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” are available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV. The new episodes will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.