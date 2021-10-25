Episode 222 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ contains spoilers. The Final Exam Has Begun.

When Sai reveals the final Chunin exam test in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 222, the genins are taken aback. “The Night Before the Final Round” is the title of the new episode. Boruto and the others are surprised when the organizers announce the final round in the official promo video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 222.

Naruto, Sai, and Shikamaru aim to make the genins’ test difficult. They want to see if they can adjust to any environment.

To provide a twist, each participant’s opponent will be revealed on the day of the exam. The genins will have a day off, which they can use to prepare for the finals.

Sai announced the first round of the Chunin exams in Episode 221 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” as Boruto and the other genins gathered to take the test.

Meanwhile, Naruto revealed in an interview with Konoha TV that they used to think the world of Shinobi was calm, but they soon discovered that it is full of dangers.

Other villages, besides Konohagakure, were also holding Chunin exams, according to Naruto, who added that all villages required captain-level Chunin to boost their military might.

The first round results were announced, and Team 7 advanced to the next round. Sarada was confident in her written test, and Boruto was relieved that Team 5 had also passed. Denki was the team’s hero, with Iwabe and Metal praising his efforts.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 222 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on October 31. Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.