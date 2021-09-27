Episode 218 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations contains spoilers for Naruto’s fate and the arrival of another Otsutsuki.

With only five minutes left, Naruto’s Baryon Mode inflicts considerable harm on Isshiki Otsutsuki’s body. Isshiki, on the other hand, has caused Kawaki to emerge in another dimension. The last battle against Isshiki will be shown in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218.

Isshiki tells Kawaki that his life would be snuffed out to become his vessel in the official promo trailer for Episode 218 titled “Partner.”

Without his guru, Lord Seventh Hokage, Kawaki believes his life is meaningless. Kawaki, on the other hand, appears to be planning to use tremendous ninjutsu against Isshiki.

What happened to Naruto when he loses his Baryon Mode during the battle against the Otsutsuki will also be revealed in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, revealed a sneak peek from Weekly Shonen Jump’s “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218.

“Momoshiki has taken over Boruto’s consciousness, and Kawaki devises a covert scheme to save him! The war against Isshiki has reached its climax!!” Episode 218 has a sneak peek.

Isshiki is frantic to get the Karma implanted in Kawaki’s body before he dies. Boruto’s consciousness has been taken over by Momoshiki Otsutsuki, which will complicate matters on the battlefield.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 218, will Kawaki be able to carry out his hidden plan? He’ll also have to figure out how to wrest Boruto from Momoshiki. Boruto is most prone to assault his own pals.

Episode 218 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on October 3rd. The episodes are now available for viewing on Crunchyroll in the United States.