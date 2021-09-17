Episode 216 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 216, Boruto uses his Karma to drag Isshiki Otsutsuki into another reality, where the decisive battle begins. Boruto joins the fight against this Otsutsuki who is frantically hunting for a vessel after persuading Sasuke.

On TV Tokyo, the official synopsis for Episode 216 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has been released, revealing what transpires in another realm where Boruto, Sasuke, and Naruto are fighting Isshiki.

Naruto will activate a new mode in the fight against this menace, according to the latest episode’s spoilers.

Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto have banded together to preserve Konohagakure and Kawaki, their villages. Isshiki is on the lookout for Kawaki, his next vessel.

Meanwhile, Amado informs Shikamaru, Kawaki, and the others that Boruto is the most important player in this battle.

Isshiki revealed his actual form in the last episode and decided to assault Konohagakure in order to obtain a new vessel named Kawaki. Amado, on the other hand, warned Naruto and the other Shinobi of Isshiki’s raid on the village.

Konohagakure made preparations to counter the threat, but Isshiki proved to be far more strong than they had anticipated.

“Isshiki reverts to his full form and attacks the Hidden Leaf Village in the hopes of capturing Kawaki, who will serve as his new vessel. Naruto and Sasuke, the only two people capable of defeating the Otsutsuki Clan, begin their preparations. Boruto can’t sit still and wants to join Naruto and Sasuke in battle. However, he is concerned about his Karma, fearing what will happen if Momoshiki regains control of his consciousness,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 215.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On Crunchyroll, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 216. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.

