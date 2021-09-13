Episode 216 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’: Battle In The Other Dimension [Spoilers]

Sasuke and Boruto fulfilled their mission to safeguard Konohagakure flawlessly. The war against Isshiki Otsutsuki will continue in Episode 216 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” “Sacrifice” is the title of the new episode.

Sasuke, Naruto, and Boruto confront the terrifying Isshiki in the new promo trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 216. Boruto’s and Isshiki’s successful transit into the other dimension will make it easier for the Shinobi warriors to go all-out against the threat.

Naruto inquires about their location in the trailer. Surprisingly, not even Boruto is aware of it. Boruto claims that he reasoned that if he could utilize his Karma to open a portal, he could travel to another dimension.

Boruto and Sasuke’s departure will give Amado, Shikamaru, Katasuke, and the rest of Konohagakure time to plan their next move. They can also find a solution to protect Kawaki.

Meanwhile, Sasuke calculates that Isshiki has only a few days left to implant his Karma into a new vessel before dying. Kawaki is Isshiki’s next vessel, and he is anxiously searching for him.

The spoilers for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 216 have been released by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck.

“While Boruto and the others are fighting Isshiki in another reality, Amado speaks to Kawaki and the others in a significant way…!” the text for Episode 216’s preview read.

Konohagakure prepared for Isshiki’s arrival in Episode 215 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Meanwhile, Naruto acquired a rare facility that was still capable of countering Isshiki’s Byakugen technique.

Later on, Naruto and Isshiki fought each other. Naruto was notified of the successful evacuation of residents, allowing him to go all-out against the intruder.

On September 19, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 216 will air. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.