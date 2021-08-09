Episode 211 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ contains spoilers. The Pursuit Begins.

When the shinobi learn of a data theft event, they launch an attack on the Hidden Leaf Village. In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211, Chou-Chou, Inojin, and Shikadai join forces to track down this thief.

“The Chase” is the title of the new episode. Chou-Chou, Shikadai, and Inojin discuss a mysterious figure in a cloak who appears at Hidden Leaf’s archives in the official preview video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211.

He could be the one responsible for the data theft. Furthermore, there is no evidence that anyone from outside Hidden Village has come here.

They’re wondering if it’s an inside job. Chou-Chou and her buddies run across Kakashi in the trailer. He’ll most likely work with them to track down the criminal.

Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s synopsis of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 211 has been tweeted by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck.

“Kashin Koji has taken data from the Hidden Leaf Village! Shikadai and his companions are on the hunt for the criminal, but then!?” Episode 211’s summary can be found here.

Delta learned of Boro’s death from Code and Jigen in the previous episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Boro’s inability to complete the task irritated her. Delta was summoned by Jigen for a new mission.

Meanwhile, Sai and Konohamaru arrived at Boro’s cult’s headquarters. They were greeted by a woman named Akari, who exclaimed how wonderful Boro and his group were.

She also informed them about her brother, Kagari, who had been selected by Boro for a special mission, but she hadn’t heard from him yet.

Later, Sai and Konohamaru ruffled feathers by informing a cult member of Boro’s death.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Episode 211 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will premiere on Sunday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.