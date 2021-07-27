Episode 209 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Has A New Release Date [Spoilers]

The release date for Episode 209 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” which was postponed owing to the Tokyo Olympics, has been amended.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 209 will premiere on Sunday, according to TV Tokyo.

The delay had previously been revealed by the anime’s official English Twitter account.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ next episode has been postponed. Thank you for your patience!” tweeted the Boruto account on Sunday.

According to the synopsis for Episode 209 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Kawaki feels awful for Konohagakure and his buddies.

He remembers the horror that engulfed Boruto and his own self as a result of Karma. Kawaki is well aware of the dangers that Karma can bring. Karma forced Momoshiki Otsutsuki to take over Boruto’s consciousness in the previous episode.

Kara continues to keep a tight eye on Kawaki and Boruto’s movements, and Jigen must be interested in obtaining Boruto’s karma after the Boro incident.

Boro was severely damaged in Episode 208 of the Boruto anime series as a result of the new Team 7’s actions. Boro, on the other hand, resumed his fury, frightening his foes.

Boruto, who had been seriously injured, suddenly awoke, although his form was different, and Boro recognized him. Boruto turned out to be Momoshiki’s vessel.

“Despite being severely damaged by the new Team 7, Boro goes on a rampage, threatening Boruto and the others with annihilation. Boruto awakens unexpectedly, but his mind has been taken over by Momoshiki Otsutsuki! The reborn Momoshiki demonstrates great power as Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki stare in awe,” read the episode 208 synopsis on Crunchyroll.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

The episodes of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” air on Sundays. The episodes are officially live streaming on Crunchyroll in Japanese with English subtitles.