Episode 2 of ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’: Details On The Live Stream And Spoilers

In Episode 2 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Kazuya Souma, the new king of Elfrieden Kingdom, is prepared to implement a new strategy aimed at resolving the kingdom’s food crisis. “If You Have A Gift, I Will Put it to Use.” is the title of the new episode.

The official website has posted a summary of Episode 2, implying that Souma is shifting his focus away from cotton-based agriculture toward food grain production.

Citing increased demand for food grains and a growing hunger crisis, Souma feels they must first stabilize the lives of the people.

In Episode 2 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Souma also learns about the kingdom’s workforce shortage. He requires skilled individuals for his task force.

The new king chooses to contact individuals, assess their abilities, and hire them. He believes that if someone is gifted, he will use his ability to advance the country.

The Elfrieden Kingdom was in shambles in Episode 1 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” The monarch and his ministers were powerless to resist summoning a hero.

They began the hero summoning process and opened a portal with the hope of summoning a hero, as this was their first attempt in a long time. Meanwhile, Souma was swept inside the vortex, where he discovered himself surrounded by ministers.

He was brought before the king, who informed him about this other planet, which was populated by humans, animals, dragons, and other creatures.

However, things have changed since the demons took over a major portion of the supercontinent.

Now, the kingdom requires someone capable of improving the nation’s situation and combating the demons.

Inori Minase stars as Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi as Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa as Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie as Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki as Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada as Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito as Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda as Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto as Tomoe Inui

On Funimation Saturday, fans may watch “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” Episode 2. The episode will be streamed live in Japanese with subtitles in English.