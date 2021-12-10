Episode 2 of ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Live Stream, Synopsis, and How To Watch Online [Spoilers].

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke have been working hard on their training and have even accomplished a few solo missions. In Episode 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc,” the trio is getting set to travel to the next location where demons reside.

“Infiltrating the Entertainment District” is the title of the new episode.

The spoiler still and summary for Episode 2 have been released on the official website. Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui tries to kidnap Aoi and Naho for a mission against their will, but Tanjiro and his companions convince him that they may join him on the operation.

“Tanjiro spends his days practicing and fulfilling assignments after visiting the Rengoku mansion and seeing Kyojuro’s younger brother, Senjuro, to convey Kyojuro’s final message. He returns to the Butterfly Mansion one day to find Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui attempting to abduct Aoi and Naho against their will for a mission. The official synopsis of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” states, “Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke offer to go on that task instead, and they proceed to their next destination – the Entertainment District.” “Episode No. 2

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke were recovering at the Butterfly Mansion following the arduous Mugen Train expedition in the second season’s premiere episode, “Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui.”

Later, Tanjiro decided to give Kyojuro’s farewell message to Rengoku at his home. When Tanjiro met Kyojuro’s father, Shinjuro, he was saddened since he ended up disrespecting his dead son.

As he confronted him, Tanjiro’s disappointment escalated to rage, and the two ended up fighting. Shinjuro became infuriated when he spotted Tanjiro’s earrings and attacked him.

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

The second episode of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will show on Sunday. Fans in the United States can watch the episode on Crunchyroll and Funimation.