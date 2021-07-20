Episode 2 of ‘Battle Game In 5 Seconds’ will be streamed live. With Spoilers: How To Watch Online

Akira Shiroyanagi is an enthusiastic player who finds himself immersed in a game one day. Mion, a mystery female, has picked numerous interesting people to participate in this game.

The protagonist of the anime “Battle Game in 5 Seconds” was introduced in the pilot episode. The second episode of the series will now focus on the other protagonist, Yuuri Amagake.

Amagake faces her first opponent in the combat game in the official teaser trailer for “Battle Game in 5 Seconds” Episode 2.

The origin of Amagake is anticipated to be featured in Episode 2 of “Battle Game in 5 Seconds.” In the clip, Mion is seen training her pupil while the other players wait for their bouts to begin.

A unidentified fighter attacked Shiroyanagi in the anime’s first episode, but Shiroyanagi utilized his brains to defeat this unknown foe.

Shiroyanagi was taken to an unidentified facility by a female named Mion, where he met other warriors. Mion explained that she erased all of the people in the room’s previous records, and that they will now fight each other for survival.

Shiroyanagi and the others have also been given abilities by Mion.

“For a new generation, a new kind of war of abilities is about to begin! It all began on a typical morning like any other. Akira Shiroyanagi is a high school student who lives for konpeito candy and video games. He gets into a battle one day because of a mystery female named Mion. Mion then informs the persons she has assembled that they are no longer included in any official documents. They had been given special abilities and were about to be put to the test. According to Crunchyroll, Akira takes the decision to use his abilities to rise through the ranks and eventually defeat this organization.

Mayumi Shintani plays Mion, Ayumu Murase plays Akira Shiroyanagi, Akari Kit plays Yan, Aimi plays Yuuri Amagake, Miyuri Shimabukuro plays Ringo Tatara, and Yuuichi Nakamura plays Shin Kumagiri in the anime “Battle Game in 5 Seconds.”

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Episode 2 of “Battle Game in 5 Seconds.” This Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.