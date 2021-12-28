Episode 13 of ‘Platinum End’ will not air this week; there will be a new release date and spoilers.

Hajime Sokotani has made the ultimate sacrifice for Mirai and Saki. The war between Mirai and Metropoliman is set to commence in Episode 13 of “Platinum End.”

The premiere of the new episode, titled “World Peace,” has been postponed and will not take place this week. Episode 13 of “Platinum End” will now air on January 6.

Hajime’s tragic and horrifying death was observed by Mirai, Saki, and the others. Hajime died, according to Metropoliman, because he couldn’t make the decision to kill Fuyuko.

Meanwhile, Mirai speculated on whether Hajime would have perished if he had slain Fuyuko. Mirai and company were blamed by Metropoliman for Hajime’s death.

Interestingly, Mirai chose not to murder Metropoliman despite knowing how nasty he was. Mirai went on to say that he was doing it for his own pleasure. In the next episodes, it will be intriguing to see how Mirai fights Metropoliman.

“One of Kanade’s subordinates, Fuyuko, is a virus researcher who creates deadly viruses. Mirai and his colleagues are threatened by Fuyuko, who claims she will carry out an indiscriminate terrorist act and disseminate her killer virus. If they want to avoid the attack, she insists that they enable her to test her newest medicine on them. Mirai is the first guinea pig, according to Kanade. Mukaido and Saki try furiously to stop him, but Mirai refuses to listen because he doesn’t want anyone to die, so he confronts Fuyuko alone. The needle is getting closer. What will happen to Mirai…?” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 12 can be found here.

Miyu Irino portrays Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura portrays Nasse, Ysaku Yara portrays The “Aged God,” Y Sasahara portrays Akira Kakehashi, Toshiyuki Morikawa portrays Nanato Mukaid, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Hajime Sokotani, Natsuki Hanae portrays Revel, Shya Chiba portrays Mizuki

On Thursdays, fans can view “Platinum End” episodes on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The episodes will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet. There are 24 episodes in the current season.