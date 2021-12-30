Episode 12 of ‘The Faraway Paladin’ will not air this week; there will be a new release date and spoilers.

Will realizes he has put his allies in danger, and in Episode 12 of “The Faraway Paladin,” he wishes to fight the demon beast alone.

The storyline and spoiler stills for Episode 12, titled “The Faraway Paladin,” have been revealed on the official website.

Will and his companions appear to stroll right into the devils’ trap. Will understands he has put his colleagues in peril after seeing Menel suffer from his injuries. Menel is enraged when Will decides to fight the demon alone.

This week, the anime will be on hiatus, with “The Faraway Paladin” Episode 12 airing on January 3rd.

Will concentrated on repairing the community in the last episode after being asked to work as a Paladin.

Will embarked on a voyage with his pals to begin the process of exterminating the deadly creatures after obtaining special authorization from the crown prince and the temple.

“Will focuses on rebuilding the community and exterminating monsters now that he has been anointed as a Paladin. One of Will’s patrol parties goes missing one day. When Will, Menel, and ‘the Penetrator’ Reystov return to Beast Woods to look for it, they find his comrades’ scattered remains. They continue deeper into the valley, sensing something is awry “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 11 can be found here.

Katsuyuki Konishi plays Blood, Maki Kawase plays Will, Nobuo Tobita plays Gus, Aoi Yki plays Gracefeel, Yui Horie plays Mary, Ayumu Murase plays Menel, Hiroki Takahashi plays Stagnate, Eri Suzuki plays Robina “Bee” Goodfellow, Atsushi Tamaru plays Ethelbald, Koji Yusa plays Tonio, Kenji Nomura

The anime “The Faraway Paladin” is based on Kanata Yanagino and Kususaga Rin’s original work. Yuu Nobata is the series’ director, and Tatsuya Takahashi is the series’ composer. Ryuuichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi composed the anime’s music.

The episodes of “The Faraway Paladin” air on Saturdays. Crunchyroll is where fans can watch the series online. The episodes will be streamed in Japanese with subtitles in English.