Episode 10 Synopsis, Spoilers, and Release Date for ‘The Honor At Magic High School’ are now available.

The fight between Shizuku and Miyuki is nearing, and fans are gearing up for an action-packed showdown in Episode 10 of “The Honor at Magic High School.” “I Don’t Want To Lose” is the title of the following episode.

The official summary for Episode 10 has been released, hinting at the finals of Ice Pillars Break. The match between Miyuki and Shizuku will be the focus of the program.

Shizuku is a fantastic magician who was wanting to compete against Miyuki. Miyuki is well aware that Shizuku is a formidable opponent, and she intends to give it her best during the competition.

Shizuku attacks with strong vibration magic, which draws a large crowd. Shizuku will carry out her hidden plan later, and Miyuki will be impressed by her technique.

Eimi and Shiori competed against each other in the previous episode. Eimi chose to employ the same strategies she employed during the qualifying rounds.

Shiori, on the other hand, had anticipated Eimi’s strategy and was able to corner her.

“The match between Eimi and Shiori begins, with Eimi employing the same strategies as in the qualification rounds to overturn Shiori’s ice pillars, allowing First High to take control of the rankings. Shiori, on the other hand, is well-prepared, and Eimi is forced into a corner. Meanwhile, Honoka competes in the Battle Board finals against Toko. Honoka uses her Light Magic and her ability to see light with her eyes as a Light Element to avoid Toko’s Ancient Magic traps. Toko takes the lead in the race, but Honoka still has a few tricks up her sleeve,” according to Funimation’s official synopsis for Episode 9.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara, Lynn plays

The tenth episode of “The Honor at Magic High School” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are available for viewing on Funimation’s website.