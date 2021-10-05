Episode 1 of ‘Banished From The Heroes’ Party’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

A disappointed hero, expelled out of his adventure party, begins a new life in a faraway location forgotten by the rest of the world. “Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Existence in the Countryside” introduces Red, a D-rank adventurer who has decided to live a tranquil life.

The synopsis and spoiler stills for Episode 1 of “Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” have been released on the official website.

In the faraway realm of Zoltan, Red is an explorer. He has a history of being kicked out of the adventurer’s party since his teammates don’t think he’s a loyal comrade.

Meanwhile, Tanta, Red’s friend’s nephew, suffers from a terrible sickness. Red is interested in herbs in addition to being an adventurer. He also hopes to create his own herb business one day.

The official trailer for “Banned from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Tranquil Life in the Countryside” shows Red recognizing that he isn’t cut out to be a fighter and that he should live a quiet life instead.

Red encounters Rit, a B-rank adventurer. Rit pays a visit to Red’s drugstore and decides to remain and assist him. In this slice-of-life animation, Red and Rit will explore the calm life in the countryside.

“The hero Red is cut and cast out of his adventuring party by the leadership because he is unable to join the front-line battle.’

… It was tough going there for a time.’ Red has no idea how much anxiety his unexpected absence has created. He’s been planning the opening of his own small herb shop not far away with bated breath. ‘Do you think I’d be able to work here as well? Of course, lodging is supplied!’ Suddenly, he’s visited by a former companion and a princess?! It’s a fun small herb shop! A flirty homelife with a tomboy princess! The magnificent new life of this dissatisfied hero is about to begin!” read the official synopsis of the series

Fans can watch “Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside” Episode 1 online on Funimation Wednesday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.