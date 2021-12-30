Endangered Malayan Tiger ‘Eko’ was shot and killed after an altercation with a cleaner.

After an encounter with a third-party cleaner who was not authorized to be in the animal’s enclosure, an 8-year-old Malayan tiger named Eko was shot dead after-hours on Wednesday at the Naples Zoo in Florida.

According to CBS News, the animal grabbed the cleaner’s arm and tried to drag him into a cage. The local police felt they had no choice but to shoot the tiger after failing to get Eko to let go of the cleaner’s arm. The cleaner is suspected of touching or attempting to feed the tiger, both of which are illegal behaviors.

After being taken to a hospital, the cleaner, who is said to be in his 20s, is in critical condition.

According to BBC News Eko was put under sedation and died as a result of his injuries.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the tiger is an endangered species. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 200 remain in the wild. In December 2019, the Naples Zoo got Eko from a zoo in Seattle as part of a mission to save the species.

On its website, the Naples Zoo stated that it will be closed on Thursday.

“Today, December 30th, the Naples Zoo will be closed. The decision to close today was taken to allow investigators to finish their work late into the evening. This decision was also made to allow the Zoo to conduct its own internal investigation and to give our team time to digest what had happened and begin the difficult journey of healing. Starting today, a grief counselor will be available to employees. In part, the notification stated, “We shall reopen at 9 a.m. tomorrow.”