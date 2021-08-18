Employees of nursing homes must be vaccinated, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden announced a new policy on Wednesday afternoon that will require nursing facility workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of receiving Medicare and Medicaid funds.

The measure, which might take effect in September, will affect 15,000 nursing facilities that employ up to 1.3 million people. As part of his effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, Biden has demanded that federal employees receive immunizations. He’s also urged states to use the emergency recovery plan to push vaccination by paying residents $100 each.

In a White House address, Biden stated, “If you visit, live, or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk of catching COVID from unvaccinated employees.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 60% of nursing home employees are fully immunized. All hospital and nursing home staff employed by the Veterans Affairs Administration are already required to be vaccinated, according to Biden.

More than 200 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with an additional 80 million people who are eligible for vaccination still waiting.

Carole Johnson, a senior official on the White House Covid-19 response team, stated, “As we witness the spread of the Delta and the rest of the COVID cases, it is vitally important that we guarantee that individuals care for our most vulnerable are vaccinated.”

Weekly cases were 7.9 times higher in seven states where fewer than half of the nursing care staff is vaccinated in the week ending Aug. 3 than they were in the week ending June 27.

Meanwhile, states with more than 60% vaccinated cases recorded in the week ending Aug. 1 were only three times higher than those with more than 60% vaccinated cases reported in the previous week.