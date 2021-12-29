Emma Watson Admits She Was Nearly Quitting ‘Harry Potter And The Order of the Phoenix’

Even though it’s difficult to picture anybody else playing Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter universe, Emma Watson was on the verge of leaving the franchise before the fifth installment.

Watson admitted in the upcoming HBO Max reunion special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” that she considered leaving the franchise because of the loneliness she suffered as a result of her celebrity at such a young age.

Watson reminisced on an old diary note and expressed her loneliness to her co-star, Rupert Grint. Watson admitted, “I guess I was afraid.” “I’m not sure whether you ever felt like it reached a point where you said to yourself, ‘This is kind of forever now.'” Grint also stated that he had pondered leaving the wizarding world, but that he and his co-stars never talked about their feelings of loneliness when they were younger. Watson explained, “The famous issue has finally hit home in a significant way.”

Watson, 31, eventually decided to split her time between working on movies and going to college. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Brown University in 2014.

Several big disclosures were aired at the reunion special, including Watson’s admission that he wanted to leave the franchise. She also revealed to having a strong crush on Draco Malfoy’s co-star, Tom Felton.

Watson claimed that a school assignment they received on set at the time sparked her affections for Felton.

“I entered the classroom where we were receiving tuition. “The assignment was to draw what you felt God looked like, and Tom had drawn a female on a skateboard with a backward cap,” she recounted.

"I just fell in love with him, and I don't know how to say it." I believe the truth was that Tom was the one with whom I could be most vulnerable." Despite her youthful crush, Watson stated that nothing romantic ever happened between them. Despite this, the two have remained friends in the years following the end of the Harry Potter film series.